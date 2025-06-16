At least 57 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past day — Health Ministry

DUBAI, June 16. /TASS/. At least 57 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave's Health Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of 57 dead and 315 wounded have been delivered to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The remains of 8 people killed earlier, extracted from the rubble, have also been delivered," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, since March 18, when Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, 5,071 people have been killed in the region, and the number of wounded has exceeded 16,700. The number of victims of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023 has risen to 55,362, with 128,741 people injured. Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reports that at least 20 of the dead were killed when the Israeli military shelled queues at food and humanitarian aid distribution points.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, the IDF announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Netanyahu said that following the operation, the IDF plans to take control over the entire Gaza Strip.