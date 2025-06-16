Death toll from Iran's strikes on Israel has reached 16 — The Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. The death toll from Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel since the start of Operation Lion Rising has risen to 16, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, two more bodies have been pulled out from under the rubble in the city of Bat Yam, which suffered the most from strikes on civilian targets. A total of nine people have died in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that 13 people have died in Israel since June 13.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.