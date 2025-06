DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. The Air Defense of Iran intercepted three cruise missiles and ten strike drones during the latest Israeli attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in its statement.

"The IRGC aerospace defense system, acting under command of the united staff of the national air defense, successfully intercepted and destroyed in the combat operations area three cruise missiles, ten strike drones and dozens of small aerial vehicles of the Israel army," IRGC said.