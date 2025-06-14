Iran, US not to hold talks in Oman on June 15 — top Omani diplomat

DOHA, June 14. /TASS/. A new round of talks on the nuclear dossier between the delegations of Iran and the US slated for June 15 in Muscat will not be held, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who is mediating the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington said.

"The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace," the top Omani diplomat wrote on his page on the X social network.

Since April, Iran and the US have been conducting indirect talks with Oman’s mediation in order to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. After several attempts to reach a new agreement, the negotiations were on the verge of failure due to differing stances on the uranium enrichment issue. The sixth round of talks between the two countries was slated for June 15 in Muscat.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.