Trump says he is trying to end conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is trying to end the conflict in Ukraine, but he believes it is connected with the actions by the administration of the 46th US leader, Joe Biden.

"Ukraine deal is something that should never have happened, would have never happened. That was a Biden situation and not a Trump situation, and I am trying to end it," he told The Atlantic magazine when speaking about the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. "And in fact, I have a phone call with President Putin in about three minutes," Trump added.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Trump confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue negotiations with Kiev after June 22.