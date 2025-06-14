Trump says Iran still interested in nuclear deal — media

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Tehran is still interested in a deal on its nuclear program with Washington, The Atlantic magazine reported.

Iran still wants to make a deal, Trump told the media. That said, the US president noted that he did not consider peaceful settlement possible if Iran has a nuclear weapon. "For those people who say they want peace - you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon - that’s not peace," he said.

Trump had been privately and publicly asking the Jewish state for several months before Israel's strikes on Iran to give it time to negotiate with the Islamic Republic and not to launch attacks, The Atlantic wrote.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.