Lavrov expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over victims of Israeli strikes

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Moscow is ready to continue facilitating efforts on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and assisting in de-escalating the conflict between Iran and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The readiness was confirmed to continue facilitating efforts on settling the situation around Iran’s nuclear program as well as on de-escalating the conflict between Iran and Israel," the ministry noted.

"To continue the June 13 phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Moscow condemns Israel’s operation against Iran, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and the norms of international law," the diplomatic agency pointed out.

"Lavrov has expressed his condolences over numerous fatalities, including among civilians, as a result of strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territory," the ministry said.

"It was agreed to continue communicating on this issue, including in relation to its discussion at the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors, as well as within the SCO and BRICS framework," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.