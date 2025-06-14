IDF insists air defenses suppressed in Tehran

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has suppressed air defense systems in western Iran and in Tehran, achieving "aerial freedom of action" over the Iranian capital, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin has claimed.

According to him, more than 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in an overnight operation over Tehran, targeting over 40 sites, including air defense systems.

"The dozens of aircraft are flying freely over Tehran, thanks to the opening blow that removed the threat of Iranian air defense systems," he said at a briefing.

"Tehran is no longer immune; the capital is exposed to Israeli strikes," the military official added.