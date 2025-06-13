Israel Defense Forces say Iran fired fewer than 100 rockets, most intercepted

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Iran fired fewer than 100 rockets toward Israel, most of which were shot down or missed their targets, but there were also a few hits, Israeli Army spokesman Efi Defrin said.

"In the last hour, Iran launched two waves of surface-to-surface missiles toward the State of Israel. In both waves, fewer than 100 rockets were fired. Most of them were intercepted or missed their targets. There were a few hits on buildings, some of which were from falling debris [of rockets] after the interceptions," he said.