Israel to get ‘appropriate response’ for strikes against Iran — Pezeshkian

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Israel will get an "appropriate response" for its strikes against the Iranian territory, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The appropriate response will definitely follow the aggression of the Zionist regime [Israel is meant - TASS]," Pezeshkian said on his Telegram channel.

In its turn, the Kremlin’s press service informed that the Russian leader expressed his condolences to the authorities and citizens of Iran over the heavy death toll resulting from Israeli strikes.