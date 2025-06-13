Qatar to work on termination of Israel’s aggression against Iran — PM

DOHA, June 13. /TASS/. Qatar will work on termination of the Israeli aggression against Iran together with its partners, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in the telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

"The parties discussed in the conversation the latest developments in the region, including the Israel’s attack against the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"Qatar will work with its partners at regional and international levels for the purpose of immediate termination of aggression against Iran and prevention of its catastrophic consequences for security, stability and welfare of the region," the Prime Minister of Qatar said.