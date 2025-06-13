US sifting additional forces to Middle East after Israeli strikes — AP

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. The United States has begun shifting additional military forces to the Middle East region amid concerns that Iran can retaliate Israeli strikes on its territory, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing US officials.

According to them, the US Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House, AP wrote.

The sources also reported that US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with members of the US National Security Council.