TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. The Israeli army has eliminated three of the Iranian regime's highest-ranking military commanders, including the chief of staff and the commander of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"We can now confirm that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated," the statement reads.