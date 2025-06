BERLIN, June 13. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Bushehr nuclear power plant has not been attacked and no increase in radiation has been observed at the Natanz site, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated.

