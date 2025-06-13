Israeli strike on Iran targeted military, nuclear facilities — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Nuclear and military facilities were among the targets for Israeli strike on Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Effie Defrin said.

"A short while ago, following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel," he said.

"A short while, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran," the spokesman added.

He said that Iran has been involved in direct and indirect actions against Israel.

"Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction," Defrin said.

In his words, the IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. "The resilience of Israel's citizens will be an important factor of the campaign," the spokesman added.