Israeli military announces nationwide special guidelines

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces issued immediate changes to the Home Front Command Guidelines, prohibiting educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors from midnight GMT.

A TASS correspondent reported that the warnings were sent to mobile phones of residents.

Simultaneously, civil defense sirens sounded in the country’s central regions.

The guidelines may be amended, the IDF warned, and asked residents to closely follow them.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country has delivered a "preemptive strike" on Iran and warned his country’s residents about a potential retaliation attack.