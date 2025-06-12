South Ossetian president congratulates Putin on Russia Day

TSKHINVAL, June 13. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Russia Day and thanked him for helping his republic and its people, Gagloyev’s press service said.

"South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the course of the conversation, Gagloyev congratulated Putin on Russia Day, which is also a state holiday in South Ossetia, and thanked him for his continuing support to the people of the republic," it said.

In response, Putin thanked his South Ossetian counterpart, adding that Russia Day is a holiday in both Russia and South Ossetia. He also congratulated President Gagloyev and his republic on the occasion.