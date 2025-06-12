Sixth round of US-Iran talks to be held in Muscat on Sunday — Oman’s foreign minister

\DUBAI, June 12. /TASS/. The sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program will take place in Muscat on Sunday, June 15, said Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, who acts as a mediator between the parties.

"I am pleased to confirm the sixth round of Iran-US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Since April, the US and Iran have been involved in indirect talks, mediated by Oman. Iran’s delegation to the negotiations is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

After several attempts were made to reach another agreement, the talks turned out to be hanging by a thread due to disagreements between the US and Iran over uranium enrichment. Washington insists Tehran completely stop uranium enrichment activities at its nuclear facilities, while Iran points out that its nuclear program is peaceful. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready to use force if Iran refuses to make a deal.