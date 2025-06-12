Lula da Silva to take part in G7 summit in Canada, to meet with Trump

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 12. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will take part in the G7 summit that will be held in the Alberta Province in Canada on June 15-17, the press service of the Brazilian leader reported following his talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"The president thanked [Carney] for the invitation and accepted it, noting the positive contribution that Brazil can make to the agenda [of the summit]," the report said.

At the summit Lula da Silva may have a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Brazilian portal Brasil247 said. Meanwhile the Brazilian president’s press service has not yet reported whether negotiations with the head of the White House are planned.

Earlier, the US administration imposed 10% tariffs on all supplies of Brazilian products to the US. Previously Lula da Silva called the introduction of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, which also affected Brazilian exports, by the US a mistake. Later, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad noted that the country's authorities were analyzing measures to protect domestic producers after tariffs were imposed.