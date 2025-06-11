Serbian president, Zelensky discuss strengthening cooperation, ways to achieve peace

BELGRADE, June 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odessa, with their talk focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, the Serbian leader said.

"We exchanged views on the importance of achieving long-term and sustainable peace, respect for international law, as well as the role of diplomacy in overcoming conflicts," Vucic stated on Instagram (banned in Russia and owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in the country), alongside a photo with Zelensky.

He described the conversation as "significant and frank," noting that it touched upon key geopolitical challenges facing Europe and the broader international community. The two leaders also emphasized the importance of respecting international law, pursuing diplomatic solutions, and establishing "the closest possible cooperation in various fields."

During the summit, Vucic highlighted the "increasingly urgent need to intensify dialogue and achieve peace as soon as possible," describing it as a prerequisite for resolving all other outstanding issues.

Serbian Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starovic previously noted that Serbia’s humanitarian and energy assistance to Ukrainian civilians over the past three and a half years has surpassed that of all other Western Balkan countries combined.