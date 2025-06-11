JD Vance urges Musk to stop conflicting with Trump — media

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have urged entrepreneur Elon Musk to restore ties with President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Vance and Wiles spoke with Musk by phone on June 6, encouraging him to de-escalate tensions. The newspaper notes that while the vice president sided with Trump, he refrained from criticizing Musk.

On June 5, Musk and Trump exchanged sharp accusations on social media. Musk claimed that without his support, Trump would never have won the November 2024 election. He also expressed support for Trump’s impeachment, criticized his policies on import tariffs and reduced government spending, and predicted a US economic recession in the second half of 2025.

In response, Trump stated that Musk had "stopped fulfilling his duties effectively" when leading DOGE and "just went crazy." He further threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, and to cancel all federal subsidies.

Musk later expressed regret over several of his posts about Trump. Speaking on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Trump said he might forgive Musk.