Europe rejects Trump’s peace initiative for Ukraine, says Hungarian prime minister

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Europe does not support US President Donald Trump’s initiative to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in an interview with US journalist Ben Shapiro.

"Everyone must understand: this war cannot be won in the trenches. <...> Europeans are not supporting the US president’s peace initiative and, in fact, want to push him back toward a pro-war stance," Orban said.

Earlier, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth reiterated that Trump is committed to helping resolve the conflict in Ukraine.