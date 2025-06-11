EC to face resistance from Hungary, Slovakia to new sanctions against Russia — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 11. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will once again face resistance from Hungary and Slovakia in the process of approving the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, the European publication Politico wrote.

The new package of sanctions in particular, includes a ban on the supply of oil products from third countries to the EU, produced on the basis of refining Russian oil.

As the publication recalls, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has already threatened to block new sanctions "unless the European Commission provides it with a realistic solution to the crisis situation Slovakia will find itself in after the full stoppage of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also said that his country may not support new sanctions, which, in particular, will include a complete ban on transactions with major Russian banks. Previously, the EU restrictions only included a ban on the use of the SWIFT system for banking transactions, but with the help of alternative systems, transactions between Russian and European banks theoretically remained possible.

Politico noted that EU ambassadors intend to consider the demands of Slovakia and Hungary next week in order to find concessions acceptable to these countries.

At a briefing in Brussels, the European Commission’s spokeswoman Paula Pinho said that unanimous approval of the package "remains our [commission’s] objective."