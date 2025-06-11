Buffer zone between Russia and NATO to guarantee peace, says Hungarian prime minister

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. A buffer zone between Russia and NATO could guarantee peace for both sides, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with US journalist Ben Shapiro.

"We need to talk about the future. We must return to the pre-war concept of a buffer zone. It would be good if there were an area between NATO and Russia that would guarantee peace for both NATO and Russia," Orban said.

Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister stated that European Union leaders are waging war against Russia through Ukraine and see their task as opposing it for the next 10 years.