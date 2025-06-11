China, US progressing in solving trade problems — China’s Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. China and the United States advanced in solving trade and economic issues during negotiations in London, the China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

"The parties had a frank and deep dialogue and exchanged opinions on trade and economic issues of their concern," the ministry said on its website. "The parties progressed in solving economic and trade issues," it added.

Negotiators agreed upon measures to implement the consensus reached by heads of states in their telephone conversation on June 5 and to fix results of May talks in Geneva, the ministry said.

Trade and economic consultations between the US and China were held in London on June 9-10. The Chinese side was represented during talks, which started on June 9, by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were in the US delegation.

The mechanism of trade and economic consultations between the two countries was established in conclusion of negotiations in Geneva held from May 10 to 11. Beijing and Washington agreed at the meeting to partly reduce mutual tariffs, which climbed above 100% by May.