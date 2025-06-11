Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill over 70 Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, June 11. /TASS/. Over 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing medical sources.

According to the sources, Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting to receive food packages at an aid distribution center near the Netzarim Corridor. The attack killed at least 20 people, including a 12-year-old child.

Al Jazeera points out that "Israel continues to relentlessly bombard the besieged enclave where the United Nations says a famine threatens the entire population."

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

On May 8, the Isra authorities announced that Operation Gideon's Chariots, an effort to defeat Hamas in Gaza, had entered a decisive phase. According to Netanyahu's office, ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip, carrying out "pinpoint" strikes against Hamas and taking key positions.