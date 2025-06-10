Yemen's Houthis announce new strike on Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport

DOHA, June 11. /TASS/. Houthis from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement have announced a new strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Telegram.

According to the statement, two ballistic missiles were launched at the site. The spokesman said that one of the missiles "hit directly [inside] the airport" and that Israeli air defenses "failed to intercept it."

The Houthis stated they would continue targeting Israeli territory in support of the Palestinian people and urged airlines to immediately suspend flights to the airport.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported a new missile attack launched from Yemen, which triggered air raid alerts in several areas of central Israel.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned Israel that they would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation against the Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave.