Trump tells Netanyahu he now opposes military action against Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their Monday phone call he believes there is a chance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and he now opposes military action, Axios reported quoting an Israeli and a U.S. official.

According to the portal, Netanyahu told Trump that "the Iranians are experts at stalling." The prime minister believes that Tehran must see "a credible military threat." "Trump did not sound convinced by this reasoning," a source said. The publication read that Trump said he wants to see what happens at the next round of talks on June 15 in Muscat.

Axios reported earlier, citing sources, that Netanyahu is more interested in implementing a military option to resolve the crisis over Iran's nuclear program. According to the portal, he assured the US president that he would not take any military action against Iran while Tehran and Washington were negotiating on the nuclear dossier.

On May 23, the United States and Iran held the fifth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Rome. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediates between the parties, noted the achievement of "definite, but not final progress."

On June 1, the White House said US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had sent "a detailed and acceptable" proposal on Tehran's nuclear program to Iran. According to Axios, it says that Iran will be able to continue enriching uranium to low levels for a period to be determined later. On June 7, Trump said that Iran should not enrich uranium to avoid consequences.