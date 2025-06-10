Musk's father says his son tried to buy rocket in Russia

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. At the beginning of his rocket manufacturing career, entrepreneur Elon Musk tried to buy one in Russia, but was refused because it was considered a joke, his father, engineer and businessman Errol Musk said at the Forum of the Future - 2050.

"He was in Russia, trying to buy a rocket in Russia, where, as we all know, the best rockets were made," the entrepreneur's father said with a laugh.

"They did not give him a rocket, they thought he was joking."

After that, according to his father, Musk began to engage in his own rocket production within the company SpaceX.