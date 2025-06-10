Events in certain LA areas qualify as ‘insurrection’ — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The US administration may invoke the Insurrection Act, which permits the use of military personnel to quell domestic unrest, if necessary, as developments in certain areas of Los Angeles could be considered an "insurrection," President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked whether he intended to invoke the law to quell the ongoing unrest, Trump said: "If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see. But I can tell you - last night [in LA] was terrible. The night before that was terrible."

"I could tell you there were certain areas in Los Angeles, [where] you could have called [the events happening] an insurrection. It was terrible," the president added, responding to a question about what qualifies as an insurrection.

The Insurrection Act, introduced in 1807, grants a US president the authority to deploy armed forces within the country. It was last used in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots.