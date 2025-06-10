Russian investment in Kyrgyz economy up 23% in one year to $200 mln

BISHKEK, June 10. /TASS/. Russian investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan increased by 23% in 2024 compared with 2023 to $200 mln, the Russian embassy in Bishkek reported.

Moreover, the share of mutual payments in national currencies in commercial transactions between the two countries has reached 98%. "In 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan gained 14.7% to $3.5 bln. In mutual commercial transactions we rely on national currencies: their share has surpassed 98%," the embassy said.