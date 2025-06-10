Only diplomacy capable of resolving Ukrainian conflict — Slovak MFA

BRATISLAVA, June 10. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved militarily and must be settled through diplomatic means, Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar told reporters.

"The conflict in Ukraine is not meant to be resolved by military means. A diplomatic solution is necessary," the minister emphasized, adding that time has proven this. He also noted that Slovakia supports an early resolution to the crisis and is providing significant humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Blanar made the statement following talks with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky. He said their countries largely share the same positions on Ukraine, but differ regarding military aid: while the Czech Republic supplies such assistance to Kiev, the current Slovak government has declined to do so.