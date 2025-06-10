Israeli attacks on Gaza’s public facilities equal to war crimes — UN

GENEVA, June 10. /TASS/. Israeli military’s attacks on educational facilities and religious and cultural sites in the Gaza Strip constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations (UN) said in a recent report.

"Israel has obliterated Gaza’s education system and destroyed over half of all religious and cultural sites in the Gaza Strip, part of a widespread and relentless assault against the Palestinian people in which Israeli forces have committed war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination," the UN report reads.

According to the organization, Israel's war crimes include "attacks against civilians and willful killing, in their attacks on educational facilities that caused civilian casualties." The UN also cited Israel's killing of people who sheltered in schools and religious sites among its violent crimes.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, Israeli officials said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israeli prime minister’s office, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions."