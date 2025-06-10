Israeli naval forces carry out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

TEL AVIV, June 10. /TASS/. Israeli missile ships have carried out strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"This morning (Tuesday), Israeli Navy Missile Ships struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hudaydah in Yemen. The strikes were conducted following the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory and its citizens," the statement reads.

"The strikes were carried out to stop the use of the port for military purposes," the IDF added.

According to the Israeli military, "the port has been struck by the IDF over the past year and continues to be used for terrorist purposes." "In light of the Houthi terrorist regime's repeated use of Hudaydah port for terrorist activity, the IDF warns those present at the port to distance themselves from the area," the statement noted, adding that "the strike was conducted after advanced warnings were issued by the IDF to the population in the area, in order to mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians in the area."

The IDF also said that "the port is used to transfer weapons and is a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime's cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities."

"Over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been aggressively operating under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of naval navigation," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF is determined to continue operating against anyone who poses a threat to Israel wherever necessary," the statement concluded.