Ship with pro-Palestinian activists arrives in Israeli port of Ashdod

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. The Madleen, a vessel with pro-Palestinian activists intercepted by Israel earlier in the day, has arrived in Israel’s port of Ashdod, The Times of Israel said.

The ship’s 12-member crew includes Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. They tried to break through Israel’s maritime blockade and deliver humanitarian aid directly to the Palestinian enclave. Israel declared their effort to be unlawful and intercepted the ship.

According to The Times of Israel, the vessel was convoyed by Israeli Navy warships to the port of Ashdod. The 12 activists were detained by the Israeli authorities, and they are to be deported soon.

Earlier, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said all people on board the Madleen received food and water. He added that they are to return to their home countries "as soon as possible.".