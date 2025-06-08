EU’s anti-Russian sanctions harmful for Hungary, entire Europe — PM Orban

PARIS, June 8. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions are harmful for Hungary and the whole of Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Anti-Russian sanctions are ruining Hungary and entire Europe," he said in an interview with the LCI television channel. "We have lost 20 billion euro in the past three years because of the sanctions. This is a huge sum for Hungary."

According to the Hungarian prime minister, the European Union is infringing upon the sovereignty of its member nations but is unable to cope with crises. "The European Union is coping with the conflict in Ukraine poorly, with its sanction policy being futile.".