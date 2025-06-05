Trump expects solution to Ukraine conflict to be found eventually

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. A solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be found eventually, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House.

According to the US leader, he regularly discussed issues related to the Ukraine crisis with Merz. "We'd like to see it end, and maybe it'll end," Trump said.

"But we get some news, there'll be some fighting. Something happened a couple of days ago," he noted, adding that both the German chancellor and himself were "unhappy about it." "But I think eventually we're going to be successful in stopping the bloodshed," the US president emphasized.