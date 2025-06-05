US redirects anti-drone technology from Ukraine to US forces — media

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has ordered to redirect anti-drone technology earmarked for Ukraine to the US own forces, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Hegseth notified Congress about this decision last week. Under this decision, anti-drone technologies Ukraine used to intercept unnamed aerial vehicles will be redirected to American forces in the Middle East. This step caused concern among those who support Ukraine. The decision to transfer anti-drone technologies to Ukraine was made by the previous administration.

The technology was initially developed for laser-guided surface-to-air missile but was later adapted for the use from F-15E fighter jets, WSJ noted. This technology is used to intercept drones launched by the Houthis from the Yemeni Ansar Allah rebel movement. This solution makes it possible to cut down expenses compared to the use of Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.