Kiev did not notify Trump about plans to attack Russian airfields — White House

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was not notified by Kiev about its plans to attack Russian airfields, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"He was not," she told reporters answering a corresponding question.

When asked about the US administration’s position on Kiev’s attacks on Russian airfields, she said that she would prefer the president to express it.

According to the Russian defense ministry, on June 1, the Kiev regime carried out terrorist attacks with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire following the attacks. All were promptly extinguished. No casualties among servicemen or civilians were reported. Some of those involved in the attacks were detained, the ministry added.