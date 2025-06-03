Israeli shelling of Gaza Strip kills 23 Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, June 3. /TASS/. Over 20 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid distribution center in the south of the enclave, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli servicemen opened fire on civilians trying to reach the humanitarian aid distribution center in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt. As a result of the attack, 23 people were killed and over 200 were injured.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.