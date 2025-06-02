Top Iranian diplomat meets IAEA chief, criticizes agency’s report on Iran

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced criticism of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report on the Iranian nuclear program at a meeting with the nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi in Egypt, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who has traveled to Cairo for talks with high-ranking Egyptian officials, on Monday met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi <…>. Grossi is also in the Egyptian capital," the ministry wrote on its X page. "In the meeting that was held at the request of the IAEA chief, Araghchi reminded the agency and its director general of their responsibility to professionally perform their tasks. The Iranian foreign minister criticized the baseless allegations leveled against Iran's nuclear program in the latest report of the IAEA. Araghchi said the agency must not let its credibility be tarnished by political motives and pressures from some member states."

On May 31, the AFP news agency cited the IAEA confidential report that said that in recent months Iran has considerably accelerated enrichment activities. In response, the Iranian foreign ministry said that the report "does nor reflect the actual level of cooperation" between Iran and the IAEA and accused the watchdog of relying on "false documents provided by Israel." The ministry stressed that Tehran disagrees with the agency’s assessments, saying that "there is no room for nuclear weapons in its defense doctrine." Meanwhile, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi insisted that the report was unbiased as it was based on data from inspectors working on site.