Hamas to accept Witkoff’s proposal on Gaza, but with reservations — TV

CAIRO, May 31. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas is likely to accept a new proposal from US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but with a number of conditions and reservations, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the TV channel’s Hamas sources, the radicals will demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in small groups over 60 days rather than within two days as previously agreed. Additionally, Hamas is expected to demand "real guarantees" from the US that Israel will comply with the future agreement. According to the radicals, the current Witkoff proposal leaves the Israeli authorities "free to resume the war in Gaza." Al Arabiya’s sources added that Hamas is also likely to protest the document's lack of a clear plan for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

Earlier on Saturday, Al Hadath reported, citing its sources, that Hamas representatives had consulted with the leadership of a number of Palestinian factions, who advised the radicals to accept Witkoff’s proposal. According to the TV channel, Hamas' counterparts "acknowledged that the project is not ideal," but pointed out that it "provides an opportunity" to end the fighting in the enclave.