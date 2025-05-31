Trump says he doesn’t know whether he supports bill on tightening anti-Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not know whether he supports the bill on tightening sanctions against Russia drafted by the US Senate.

"I don’t know. I have to see it. I’ll take a look at it," Trump told reporters when asked whether he supports the document initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, listed on Russia's terrorist and extremist list), and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat). Trump represents the US Republican Party.

Speaking on the same day in Kiev, Graham expressed confidence that the upper chamber of Congress would begin working on the bill next week. He also suggested that there would be legislators in the House of Representatives ready to work on approval of a similar document as well.

In early April, a group of 50 US senators from both parties introduced a bill proposing primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and its trading partners in case Moscow rejects Washington's proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The document proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods.

Axios reported on May 20, citing sources, that after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump told European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky that he did not intend to impose sanctions against Russia because, in his opinion, Moscow was serious about the Ukrainian settlement.