Western media doesn’t accept alternative viewpoints — French journalist

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Western anti-Russian media refuse to acknowledge alternative perspectives about the conflict in Ukraine, said French journalist, founder of the online portal Geopolitique Profonde ("Deep Geopolitics" TASS) Franck Pengam after a press tour to Donbass.

"Traditional anti-Russian media are averse to different points of view, which limits their ability to present alternative narratives. The Internet has become our main communication channel, and that's where we focus our efforts to make our voice heard," he told TASS.

He also added that during his stay in Russia he collected video materials about the events in Donbass, which will be published on his website.

"I shot a lot of videos on the spot and recorded testimonies from different people, which will allow me to show the public what is really happening. We also interviewed several well-known personalities and officials like [Pyotr] Tolstoi, [Alexander] Dugin, [Alexey] Pushkov, [Maria] Zakharova, [Anatoly] Karpov, [Nikita] Mikhalkov. These videos are already being broadcast and allow us to share the Russian point of view on the situation," Pengam said.

The press tour is the eighth to Donbass since the Foreign Journalists for Russia was founded. It was attended by 11 reporters from Lebanon, Iraq, the United States, Canada, France, Brazil and Serbia, who visited the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Alley of Angels in Donetsk. They also got acquainted with how the Akhmat special forces and the Maxim Krivonos detachment operate, and saw the reconstruction of Mariupol firsthand. A total of 76 foreign bloggers and journalists took part in the press tours.