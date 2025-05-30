Ukraine leaves delegation for talks in Istanbul unchanged

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation scheduled to travel to Istanbul for talks on June 2 will maintain the same composition as during the initial round of negotiations on May 16, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy announced at a news briefing.

"If the meeting proceeds and the Russian delegation remains unchanged, then we can expect the Ukrainian delegation to be identical as well. That’s a logical expectation," he stated. When asked about Ukraine’s negotiating stance, Tikhy emphasized that the focus will be on securing "a complete and unconditional ceasefire."

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the Russian delegation in Istanbul on June 2 would also remain the same.

During the May 16 negotiations, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.