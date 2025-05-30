Macron says NATO to expand to Asia if North Korean troops appear in Europe

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron called on the Chinese authorities to prevent North Korean servicemen from entering "European territory," threatening otherwise to expand NATO's activities in Asia.

"During the past few years, I have objected to NATO having any role in Asia because, to me, N is for North Atlantic (meaning NATO should deployed solely in the North Atlantic region - TASS). <…> But what's happening with North Korea being present alongside with Russia on the European soil is a big question for all of us. And this is why, if China doesn't want NATO being involved in Southeast Asia or Asia, they should clearly prevent the DPRK from engaging on European soil," Macron said at the Shangri-La Dialogue global security forum in Singapore.