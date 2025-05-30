Merz's hard line on Ukraine came as surprise to Britain — Russian ambassador to London

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent statements taking a hard line on Ukraine came as a surprise to Great Britain, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"This sudden radicalism, which Merz, the new German chancellor, is now demonstrating, is still being perceived here from a distance. I don't see any signs yet that he's being supported. This (Merz's statement - TASS) came as a bit of a surprise. They haven't commented on it yet," the ambassador said.

On May 26, Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Berlin and its allies. According to the German chancellor, a similar decision was made by the United States, Great Britain and France.

On May 28, at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky, Merz confirmed that there are no more restrictions on the range of strikes on the Russian territory when supplying weapons to Kiev.