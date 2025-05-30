US envoy’s Gaza plan calls for release of over 1,200 Palestinians — newspaper

TEL AVIV, May 30. /TASS/. The new ceasefire plan for Gaza which was presented by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff recently calls for the release of 125 Palestinians sentenced to life in prison for terror-related crimes and another 1,111 people detained after the October 7, 2023, attack, as well as for the handover of 180 bodies of Gazans killed in military operations, the Times of Israel reports.

The Ynet news website said earlier that the new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire also suggested that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas should release ten living Israeli hostages and hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel.

The newspaper also mentions other details of Witkoff’s plan. In particular, US President Donald Trump will guarantee Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire during the 60-day period. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will suspend its ground operation. In addition, Israeli warplanes will not carry out flights over Gaza for 10-12 hours daily. Besides, humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip will be significantly expanded. Notably, the aid will be distributed not only through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) backed by the US and Israel, but also through UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations.

The plan stipulates that once all terms are met, Israel and Hamas are to launch talks on a permanent ceasefire, which will also involve mediating countries. The agenda of the talks is expected to include issues related to the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, the redeployment and withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza and plans for the enclave’s future political system. The negotiations should be completed within 60 days. If the parties fail to meet the deadline, the ceasefire may be extended, provided both parties agree to that. Witkoff himself will be the chief mediator of the negotiation process, according to the plan.

Earlier on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated at a briefing that Witkoff had sent his ceasefire proposal to Hamas. According to her, Israel had approved the initiative before it was handed over to Hamas. The BBC reported later, citing a Hamas official, that the movement would reject the new truce proposal for Gaza. Reuters, in turn, said, citing Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim, that the proposed deal did not meet any of the movement’s demands, namely the demand to end the war. Still, the movement’s leadership is reviewing the proposal, Naim added.