NATO may halt eastward expansion in Europe — US envoy

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. NATO may stop accepting new Eastern European countries into its ranks, as the US understands that this is a matter of national security for Russia, US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told ABC News in an interview.

"That's one of the issues that Russia [will] bring up. They [the Russians] are not just talking Ukraine, they're talking the country of Georgia, they're talking Moldova. We've said that to us, Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table, and we're not the only country that says that - you know I could probably give you four other countries in NATO and it takes 32 of the 32 to allow you to come in to NATO," Kellogg said.

The special envoy did not rule out the possibility of reaching such an agreement during negotiations between the US and Russia, taking into account the positions of other countries. In this case, the proposals worked out in detail by diplomats would have to be submitted to the US president for consideration and discussed among the other NATO members. During the same interview, Kellogg said he considered the Russian side's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion to be justified. He also assured that Ukraine's accession to the alliance was not on the agenda.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. Lavrov said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, would present Ukraine with a Russian memorandum on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.