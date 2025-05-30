MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The US may transfer obsolete thermonuclear bombs to its NATO allies as it modernizes its own nuclear arsenal with modern 13th-generation B61 bombs, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"In addition to introducing the 13th-generation B61 bombs, Pantex (a US nuclear weapons manufacturer - TASS) still has contracts to produce 480 12th-generation bombs, which they have already completed. This means that <…> Europeans may be supplied with outdated weapons as part of the cleanup and modernization of US national arsenals. The US will install new 13th-generation B61 bombs while giving Europeans used nuclear weapons with an expiration date of around 12 years according to the manufacturer's specifications," the expert said.

Stepanov noted that, as part of the country's rearmament, the EU is purchasing not only modern aircraft compatible with nuclear weapons but also transferring old equipment models to the Ukrainian armed forces for utilization.

"Virtually all European countries have formed this 'F-16 jet coalition' to transition to F-35 jets, not just to phase out military equipment and fighter jets, but also to transfer them to the Kiev regime. This will allow them to inflict additional damage on Russia through its bridgehead and NATO proxies," the expert opined.